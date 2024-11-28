Moana 2 Movie Review: There are times I go to a movie dazzled by its visuals, only to leave underwhelmed by the end, and I ask myself - have I grown cynical with my age, or is it just the cinema these days going greedy? That’s exactly how I felt about Moana 2. I wanted to love it, I marvelled at its stunning animation, and yet, by the end, I was left cold. The original Moana (2016) was one of Disney's best-animated films in the last decade, but this sequel lands among the weakest. What’s going on, House of Mouse? Is raking in billions turning you into corporate Heiheis when it comes to crafting quality scripts for your beloved franchises? ‘Moana 2’ Trailer: Auliʻi Cravalho’s Courageous Protagonist Sets Out To Seek Another Island With Help of Dwayne Johnson’s Demi-God Maui.

Directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller (you needed three of them?), Moana 2 takes place three years after the first film. Our titular heroine (Auliʻi Cravalho) is still admired by her tribe, her parents (Temuera Morrison and Nicole Scherzinger) adore her, and she dotes on her baby sister Simea (Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda), whose sole purpose in the movie is to elicit collecting 'awwws' from the audience with her cutesy kiddie babble.

Having secured her village's safety, Moana asks the inevitable question to herself: what’s next? She dreams of finding other tribes like hers - a dream inspired by an ancestor who once set out on a similar journey and never returned. When Moana receives a mysterious vision pointing to a lost and cursed island called Motufetu, she sets off on another perilous seafaring adventure, this time joined by three new crewmates. Meanwhile, her old pal, the shape-shifting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), is dealing with his own troubles thanks to Matangi (Awhimai Fraser), a formidable demigoddess.

'Moana 2' Movie Review - Where the Oceanic Magic Worked!

One of the most commendable aspects of the first Moana - and, to some extent, the sequel - is how it combines a spirited, relatable protagonist with her cultural lore and dynamics. Moana's desire to expand her people’s world feels authentic, especially with the looming threat of extinction of her tribe somewhere down the line. The purpose is understandable; Moana remains a likeable lead, and The Rock once again embraces his role as the scene-stealing sidekick when necessary. (Whether he’ll be as content in the upcoming Moana live-action remake is another matter entirely.)

A Still From Moana 2

The animation? Simply breathtaking. The oceanic sequences are mesmerising, making every wave and ripple feel alive. There’s not a single flaw to pick at visually. Everything feels so beautiful and colourful and not at all in a shallow way.

So, what went wrong?

'Moana 2' Movie Review - Where The Magic Goes for a Toss

The problem lies in the journey itself - that feels shallow. Even before the adventure kicks off, Moana 2 wastes time with a handful of forgettable songs and introductions to new characters who fail to leave a mark. The episodic challenges Moana encounters on her voyage might entertain younger viewers with slapstick humour (oh, look, there's goo spat on them... oh, there is goo smeared on them... oh so much goo!) and in my cinema hall, the tots were surely having fun. But for anyone older, the sequences passed muster. This wasn't the case with the first Moana that appeased both kids and adults.

A Still From Moana 2

Worse still, the winning chemistry between Moana and Maui - arguably the heart of the first film - is held off for long to come on screen. Instead, Moana is saddled with three new crewmates: Kele (David Fane), a veteran farmer; Loto (Rose Matafeo), a mechanic; and Moni (Hualālai Chung), a strongman and Maui fanboy. Unfortunately, they’re all forgettable. None of them develop as characters, and by the end, you’ll struggle to recall their names without taking help of Wikipedia. Even Heihei, the clueless chicken, had more personality and purpose than them in the first film—and all it did was look stupid. Heihei is here too, and it is still funnier, yet even the chicken felt sidelined for the trio.

A Still From Moana 2

The lack of meaningful stakes also undermines the film. (Mild spoilers ahead.) Early on, we’re introduced to Matangi, a silky, charismatic demigoddess who seems poised to be the central antagonist. But after a fun musical number within a giant clam, she bids adieu to the scene. Enter Nalo, a malevolent god represented as a purple tornado cloud (Has no one watched Green Lantern or Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer here? Cloud villains.... bad!). Nalo lacks both a compelling backstory and personality, reducing the climactic showdown to a predictable affair. Even a mid-credit scene attempting to flesh him out has no sting because the movie turns it into a comic punchline. Wish Movie Review: Not Enough Magic To Charm Us in Ariana Debose and Chris Pine's Disney Animated Film.

Then there’s the island itself. The plot hinges on Moana and Maui discovering this mysterious land, but its significance remains questionable. Why would controlling this barren rock give Nalo dominion over the seas? How does it connect isolated populations? The only answer being, something... something... magic, but not even the dazzling visuals could attempt to distract you into asking yourselves these.

A Still From Moana 2

Finally, the music - a cornerstone of the first Moana - falls disappointingly flat. None of the songs match the brilliance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original numbers. While the animated choreography impresses in places, the melodies themselves are forgettable.

'Moana 2' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Moana 2 is a gorgeous movie with a few fun moments, with Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson entertaining with their voice-work. Yet, it cannot be denied that this is also a largely soulless sequel that lacks the magic, emotional resonance, and infectious charm of its predecessor. For a film about discovering new horizons, it feels frustratingly adrift.

Rating: 2.0

