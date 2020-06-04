Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: A Fashion Czarina Whose Humble Wardrobe is Every Girl's Fantasy (View Pics)

Angelina Jolie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Angelina Jolie has always been a fashion maverick. While she forayed into Hollywood with her 'gothic' inspired wardrobe, she soon started exploring some 'maleficient' options. Leather in her closet was replaced with more glamorous options and the femme fatale was ready to take the world by storm once again. Jolie's fashion choices have always been praised - more for the way she carried them. Her iconic black Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high slit still continues to be a hot topic of discussion and there's no better design to take its place. Angelina Jolie Birthday: From Maleficent to A Mighty Heart - 5 Films Of the American Actress That Are Unmissable.

She's a red carpet siren, walking the red carpet as if she rules it. Her jaw-dropping choices continue to mesmerize us and we wonder if dictionary should come up with a phrase that's dedicated to marvellous choices alone. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she effectively stuns in some of the most ravishing and informal designs while giving us a chance to keep admiring her. Even her formal looks are so subtly sexy that it takes a while before you realise you are lost in her thoughts already. Angelina Jolie Birthday: Netizens Wish the Hollywood Actress by Sharing Her Stunning and Sexy Throwback Pics!

As the Tomb Raider actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, here's revisiting some of her best looks of all time.

In Atelier Versace

In Atelier Versace

In Christian Dior

In Elie Saab

In Gucci

In Jenny Packham

In Marc Bouwer

Angelina's schedule is probably busier than the US President. Besides being Hollywood's one of the busiest actors, she's a working mum of six and humanitarian activist who travels the globe to make a difference. On days when her fashion extravaganza on the red carpet takes a back seat, she's busy making an impact with her power dressing that's equally poignant. She never disappointed with her style statements and she's no mood to change that facet.

When it comes to Jolie, the saying 'once a stunner, always a stunner' holds true, Happy Birthday. gorgeous!