Pussy Cat lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger celebrates her birthday on June 29. While singing is the department that she excels in, it's only her only mastery. Nicole is also an actress and a dancer who woos your heart with anything and everything that she does. And while she's juggling her different talents, she's also marking her territory on the red carpet with her one too many glamorous avatars. Nicole Scherzinger Engaged to Thom Evans! View Pics of ‘Buttons’ Singer’s Adorable Proposal Moment.

Scherzinger's style statements have often warmed our hearts. Her collection of mini dresses and evening gowns is enough to make heads turn at the event. Her charismatic personality coupled with those sexy attires makes for a lethal combination that's hard to resist and difficult to ignore. On days when she isn't singing her heart out, Nicole is busy with her fashion shenanigans, ones that leave us wanting for more. We can probably write an entire essay on how her red carpet attires have impressed us time and again but we would restrict ourselves to a mere seven. Nicole Scherzinger And Beau Thom Evans Enjoy Mud Bath During Their Spanish Vacay (View Pics).

On Nicole Scherzinger's birthday, let's take a look at some of her best red carpet-appearances, shall we?

Happy Birthday, Nicole Scherzinger!

