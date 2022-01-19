Munna Michael actress, Nidhhi Agerwal stunned us with her recent fashion outing and for all the right reasons. The actress turned up for one of her promotional outings looking resplendent as usual. Styled by her stylist Anahita, Agerwal had decked up in a saffron-coloured outfit that you can wear for your upcoming wedding shenanigans. For those unversed, the outfit belonged to the house of Paulmi & Harsh, a Surat-based brand that's gaining momentum slowly but steadily. Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday Special: 5 Pictures of the Gorgeous Actress That Are Too Cute To Handle.

Nidhhi's saffron-coloured, printed lehenga choli was lightly embellished with moti, cutdana and thread embroidery. One look at the brand's website and you'll be able to find it under their 'Aabhaar' collection. The attire is priced at Rs 51,250 currently. Its actual price, however, is Rs 64,400! Nidhhi had further adorned her look with a green choker necklace and matching earrings to go with. She kept the rest of her styling simple with blushed cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes. Hero Trailer: Debutant Ashok Galla’s Film Is High On Action.

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are a fashion nerd, you will realise that the same outfit was earlier worn by former Indian Idol host, Mini Mathur. She had opted for this very attire at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's mehndi ceremony in Rajasthan and looked like a million bucks, to say the least. While we loved both their styling, do you have a favourite? If yes, drop your thoughts on Twitter at @latestly.

