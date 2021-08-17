Nidhhi Agerwal may be a few films old but the actress has already created waves with her acting. After her stunning debut with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael in 2017, Nidhhi ventured into the Telugu and Kannada film industry and embarked on a versatile acting journey. A Business Management graduate, the actress became the talk of the town after her performance in films like Savyasachi, Mr. Majnu, iSmart Shankar, Bhoomi and more. "I always wanted to be an actress. Every time I saw Aishwarya Rai on a hoarding, I'd tell myself that my face would be up there too one day," Nidhhi once said talking about her passion for films and acting. Hero: Mahesh Babu’s Nephew Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Telugu Film’s Title Teaser Out.

The actress is not only loved for her acting but her fashion sense too. The beautiful Bangalore actress is blessed with a lean athletic frame, long locks and a perfectly chiselled face, and she makes sure she makes heads turn every time she steps out. She sets the mood alight with her non-fussy persona and charm, sparking off glam vibes. She is an inspiration for many and is loved for her carefree, lovable nature and fashion sense. The actress is also well trained in ballet, kathak and belly dance.

But there is so much more to Niddhi than her chic, classy, talented side. If you ever happen to stumble upon her profile, you will see how the actress has a very cute, goofy side as well. She often treats fans with cute pictures of herself and today as she rings in her birthday today, we have decided to treat her fans with some really cute pictures of the actress.

Check Them Out Below:

Isn't She An Absolute Cutie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal 🌟 (@nidhhiagerwal)

How Adorable, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal 🌟 (@nidhhiagerwal)

Cuteness Overloaded

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal 🌟 (@nidhhiagerwal)

A Mood We All Can Relate To

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal 🌟 (@nidhhiagerwal)

Have You Seen A Cute Real Life Emoji?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal 🌟 (@nidhhiagerwal)

Workwise, Nidhhi was recently seen in the music video of "Saath Kya Nibhaoge". The song which is sung by Altaf Raja and Tony Kakkar has Sonu Sood romancing actor Nidhhi Agerwal against a rural backdrop of Punjab. She also has a film with Mahesh Babu's nephew, Ashok Galla, titled Hero. Saath Kya Nibhaoge Teaser: Sonu Sood, Nidhhi Agerwal's Old School Romance Blossoms With the True Essence of Punjab.

Her fans are eagerly waiting to see what the actress has to offer in her next film and are excited to see her on the big screen again. We hope his fans also keep getting to see her goofy side on Instagram as well. In the meantime, join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).