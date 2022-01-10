Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is all set to make his debut in Tollywood with the film Hero. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and the debutant looks compelling. The trailer gives glimpses of Ashok’s character who aspires to become a big hero, however, gets no support from his family. Nidhhi Agerwal is paired opposite the debutant and the two share a sizzling chemistry in this film helmed by Sriram Aditya. Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Satya are also seen playing key roles.

Watch The Trailer Of Hero Below:

