1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, made a sophisticated appearance in Italy to mark the historic return of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2026. Representing the partnership between the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and India’s Ministry of Culture, she utilised the global platform to champion traditional Indian craftsmanship through a meticulously curated ensemble. Nita Ambani Wins Hearts As She Celebrates Staff Member’s Birthday in Viral Video; Netizens Praise Her for Being ‘Kind and Down to Earth’ (Watch)

Swadesh Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swadesh Online (@swadesh_online)

Nita Ambani Stuns in Anamika Khanna Saree

Nita Ambani’s latest fashion appearance beautifully blended modern couture with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Styled in a custom chiffon-georgette saree by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna, the look featured a soft dual-tone palette of blush pink and light blue that added elegance and grace. The ensemble was paired with a sheer blush pink lace blouse detailed with hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs, shimmering sequins, and a striking asymmetric hemline that gave the traditional outfit a contemporary edge. Completing the look was an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh, highlighting the delicate beauty of Kashmiri needlework and celebrating India’s rich textile heritage through luxurious craftsmanship.

Nita Ambani Flaunts Rare Jewellery

Known for her world-class jewellery collection, Ambani chose a pair of statement earrings by renowned artist Wallace Chan that doubled as wearable sculptures. Crafted from rosewood, a symbol of spiritual wisdom, the earrings featured blooming titanium roots embellished with a sapphire on one side and a ruby on the other. She complemented these with ruby and diamond bangles and a rare pink diamond ring. Nita Ambani Buys Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB: Mukesh Ambani's Wife Adds Luxury Car Worth Rs 12 Crore to Her Collection.

The Return of the India Pavilion

The Venice Biennale, which runs from May 9 to November 22, 2026, is one of the world's most prestigious cultural institutions. Nita Ambani’s presence in Venice signifies a major push for Indian representation in the global art scene. Through Swadesh and NMACC, the goal remains to provide Indian artisans and contemporary artists a prominent stage at venues like the Giardini and the Arsenale.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Swadesh Online's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).