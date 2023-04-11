Nusrat Jahan, a former actress who stepped into the world of politics, is a well-known Instagram model and a fan favourite. The actress possesses a complete package of appearance, acting talent, fashion taste, and the disposition to pull it all off effortlessly. Well, isn't that amazing? She makes sure to keep the hearts of her countless millions of fans racing. Nusrat started her career in modelling in the year 2010. In the same year, she also became Fair One Miss Kolkata. Along with a decent film career, Nusrat also made a mark in politics. Nusrat Jahan Hot Pics in Studded Black Bralette Are Making Fans Fall in Love With the Bengali Beauty!

The actress is one of today's most sought-after divas. Due to her thin physique, she can wear any style. Anyone would go quaking in their boots at the sight of Nusrat's gorgeous looks. Nusrat Jahan has a big fan base and has won the hearts of millions of people thanks to her audacious sense of style. Nusrat embodies fashion, attractiveness, acting talent, and a demeanour that can pull it all off with ease. When she appears on TV, boys are completely enthralled by her because of her adorable appearance and demeanour.

The diva has recently gained centre stage because of her alluring photographs. She recently posted many images of herself wearing a red sari on Instagram. These pictures of the actress, dazzling in a gorgeous crimson saree and making some super HOT poses, have gone viral on the internet.

Sexy Red Saree Look Is Done Right by Nusrat Jahan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan remains in the headlines for her professional life as well as personal life. Nusrat Jahan recently took over the news once again. Now a new video of her is going viral on social media in which she is seen getting romantic with her partner Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat Jahan's new video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, Nusrat is seen in bold style with her partner. Both are seen holding hands in different outfits. Sharing this video, Nusrat wrote in the caption, 'Walking together... making memories'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).