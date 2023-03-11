This year, the much-awaited 6th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla are back with even more fervour and excitement. The awards ceremony, in which Filmfare bestows the coveted Black Lady upon deserving winners. No doubt this year, the competition was tough but exciting. The latest edition of the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla honoured the most exceptional cinematic experiences the audience have witnessed between 2021 and 2022. The glamourous and prestigious show was anchored by Ankush Ghosh, Srabanti and Anirban Bhattacharya. The awards ceremony was a grand success with the best of the best in attendance. Avijatrik: Madhur Bhandarkar Reacts After His Bengali Film Winning at the 68th National Film Awards.

Speaking about the movies, the Bangla film industry is continuing to make waves by foraying into newer genres and exploring fresh formats of storytelling to engage audiences. No doubt it is an exciting time for Bengali cinema. Actors Nusrat Jahan, Monami Ghosh, Sanjana Banerjee, and Darsana Banik and Ankush Hazra gave the audience some spectacular performances. Actor Biswanath Basu and Ambarish Bhattacharya regaled the audience with their comedy skit. Rituparna Sengupta Says Her New Dark-Comedy Film Helmed By Rajan Lallan Puri is A Tribute to Late Music Director Bappi Lahiri.

Well, speaking about the competing section for the Best Directory category of were Anik Datta (Aparajito), Anirban Bhattacharya (Ballabhpurer Roopkatha), Avijit Sen (Projapati), Dhrubo Banerjee (Karna Subarner Guptodhon), Parambrata Chatterjee (Abhijaan), Parambrata Chatterjee (Boudi Canteen), and Prasun Chatterjee (Dostojee).

On the other hand, for the Best Actor (Male lead) were Abir Chatterjee (Karna Subarner Guptodhon), Dev (Kacher Manush), Indraneil Sengupta (Hatyapuri), Jisshu Sengupta (Abhijaan), Mithun Chakraborty (Projapati), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Aay Khuku Aay), and Soumitra Chatterjee (Abhijaan).

For the Best Actor (Female Lead) were Ditipriya Roy (Aay Khuku Aay), Gargi Roy Chowdhury (Mahananda), Ishaa Saha (Sahobashe), Rukmini Maitra (Kishmish), Shubhashree Ganguly (Boudi Canteen), and Swastika Mukherjee (Shrimati) raced for the best actress (lead) award.

Popular Category:

Best Film Ballabhpurer Roopkatha and Dostojee

Best Director Prasun Chatterjee for Dostojee

Best Actor In Lead Role (Male) Mithun Chakraborty (Projapati)

Best Actor In a Lead Role (Female) Swastika Mukherjee (Srimati)

Best Actor In a Supporting Role (Male) Shyamal Chakraborty (Ballabhpurer Roopkatha)

Best Actor In a Supporting Role (Female) Mamata Shankar (Projapati)

Best Music Album Indraadip Das Gupta (Bismillah)

Best Lyrics Anirban Bhattacharya For "Notun Premer Gaan" (Ballabhpurer Roopkatha)

Best Playback Singer (Male) Arijit Singh For "Aajkey Raatey" (Bismillah)

Best Playback Singer (Female) Kaushiki Chakraborty For "Keno Rong Dile Money" (Bismillah)

Technical Category:

Best Original Story Kumar Chowdhury (Priyo Chinar Pata: Iti Segun)

Best Screenplay Prasun Chatterjee (Dostojee)

Best Dialogue Prateek Dutta and Anirban Bhattacharya ( Ballabhpurer Roopkatha )

Best Sound Design Tirthankar Majumdar (Aparajito)

Best Production Design Subrata Barik (Ballabhpurer Roopkatha)

Best Editing Aeghyakamal Mitra (Aparajito)

Best Background Score Bikram Ghosh (Mahananda)

Best Cinematography Ishaan Ghosh (Jhilli) and Tuhin Biswas (Dostojee)

Best Costume Suchismita Dasgupta (Aparajito)

Critics:

Critics Awards For Best Film A Holy Conspiracy (Saibal Mitra) and Abhijaan (Parambrata Chatterjee)

Critics Awards For Best Actor (Male) Jisshu Sengupta (Abhijaan)

Critics Awards For Best Actor (Female) Gargee Roychowdhury (Mahananda) and Shubhashree Ganguly (Boudi Canteen)

Debutants:

Best Debut Female Piyali Samanta (Priyo Chinar Pata: Iti Segun) and Shruti Das (X Equals To Prem)

Best Debut Male Anindya Sengupta (X Equals To Prem)

Best Debut Director Ishaan Ghosh (Jhilli) and Kumar Chowdhury (Priyo Chinar Pata: Iti Segun)

Lifetime Achievement Awards Aparna Sen

As usual, the Black Lady found her way into the hands of the most deserving candidates. With acclaimed films like Aparajito, Ballabhpurer Roopkatha, Boudi Canteen, Bismillah, Jhilli and others incredible Bengali film in the categories, no doubt the jury was literally spoilt for choices.

