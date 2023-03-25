Nusrat Jahan, who has successfully upgraded from a Bengali cinema actress to the streets of politics, is super popular on social media. In a recent pic, Nusrat has taken over her fans' hearts in a studded black bralette. Born on 8 January 1990 in Kolkata, Nusrat Jahan made her film debut in Raj Chakraborty's film Shotru (2011). Nusrat started her career in modelling in the year 2010. In the same year, she also became Fair One Miss Kolkata. Along with a decent film career, Nusrat also made a mark in politics. It is said that when fame kisses your feet, controversies also follow. Similar is the journey of Nusrat Jahan's life. Hot Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Dancing to the Tunes of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in a Sexy Yellow Saree Goes Viral; Watch Video.

Nusrat Jahan became an MP from the Trinamool Congress seat. When Nusrat Jahan reached the Parliament on the first day after becoming an MP, there was a lot of uproar over her clothes. In fact, the actress reached the Parliament wearing a western dress. She also shared this picture on social media, after which politicians and common people criticized him. However, Nusrat also expressed her stand on this with impunity. Nusrat Jahan Hot Pics on Instagram: 9 Ravishing Looks of Bengali Actress That Will Make You Want To Follow Her ASAP!

Recently Nusrat shared a sexy video on Instagram, which you will be blown away. Nusrat is seen flaunting her sexy figure wearing a black bralette. Check out super HOT pics of her in a black short top with a corseted neckline and teaming it up with a black jacket:

In 2021, Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a son in a Kolkata hospital on Thursday. After the news came out, she was flooded with best wishes from her fans. She keeps sharing pics and videos of her looking gorgeous, keeping her fans on their toes.

