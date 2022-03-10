Actress turned director, Olivia Wilde celebrates her birthday on March 10. The House actress who earned praises for her directorial debut, Booksmart is already working on her next directorial outing and we have some high hopes pinned on it. Besides being a talented actress and a competent director, if there's any other art that she has mastered then it's her ability to slay on the red carpet. With her stellar appearances over the years, Olivia has managed to set the fashion ball rolling and deliver some red carpet hits every now and then. Don't Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde Shares Florence Pugh's First Look From Harry Styles Starrer (See Pic).

From a shimmery black off-shoulder gown to an all-red sequinned maxi dress, Olivia Wilde has often offered a very rich palette when it comes to her outfits. Her choices are elegant and chic and charming. She weaves magic with all her appearances and her fandom probably goes crazy every time. There's so much to write about this beauty and yet words won't justify the impact she has had on our minds. While the world today is praising Rihanna and her bold maternity fashion, Olivia had offered a similar experience earlier.

Her maternity fashion was refined and extremely smart and it definitely earned her some extra brownie points on our fashion meter. To elaborate more on her stunning choices here's taking a quick peek inside her closet, one outfit at a time. Harry Styles and Lady Love Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands at His Manager's Wedding (See Pics).

In Roksanda

In Elie Saab

In Fendi

In Valentino

In Roberto Cavalli

In Gucci

In Fendi

Happy Birthday, Olivia Wilde!

