Booksmart director, Olivia Wilde, celebrates her birthday on March 10. She has been a fashion icon for years, gracing red carpets with her stunning looks that always turn heads. Her style is versatile, ranging from classic and elegant to edgy and daring. One of Olivia's signature looks is the timeless elegance of a floor-length gown. She often opts for classic silhouettes and flattering cuts that accentuate her figure. Her dresses are always perfectly tailored and feature intricate details such as embroidery, beading, and lace. Lupita Nyong'o Birthday: Let's Check Out Best Red Carpet Looks of the 'Black Panther' Actress.

At the same time, Olivia is not afraid to take risks and experiment with bold fashion choices. She has been known to wear daring cutouts, plunging necklines, and avant-garde designs that make a statement. Her outfits are a perfect balance of sophistication and edginess. In addition to her red carpet looks, Olivia's off-duty style is equally impressive. Her go-to looks include oversized sweaters, relaxed-fit jeans, and statement accessories that add a touch of glamour. Rachel Weisz Birthday: She is a True Trailblazer Who is Not Afraid To Take Risks.

Olivia's fashion sense is also characterised by her attention to detail. She always chooses the right accessories to complete her outfits, whether it's a statement necklace, a pair of bold earrings, or a chic clutch. Her outfits are always cohesive and well put together. To elaborate more on her style, let's check out a few of her best red-carpet appearances.

Happy Birthday, Olivia Wilde!

