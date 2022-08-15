Shikara actress Sadia Khateeb was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan where she played one of his sisters. While the actress had grabbed our attention with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, we observed her personal sense of styling only during the Raksha Bandhan promotions. The entire cast of this Aanand L Rai directorial went all out to promote their new release but Sadia managed to be a show-stealer, courtesy of her distinct looks and a smart wardrobe. Raksha Bandhan Title Track Out! New Song From Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Celebrates Bond Between Siblings (Watch Lyrical Video).
From her blingy pants to printed Anarkalis, Sadia's promotional style file was filled with some amazing pieces and we are eyeing all of them. With her tall and lean frame, she managed to put together a persona that looked charming and eye-pleasing simultaneously. She stuck to some traditional pieces, occasionally paving way for modern designs and yet, was able to woo our hearts for all the right reasons. To elaborate more on her personal sense of styling here's recalling some of her best looks from her recent rounds of Raksha Bandhan promotions. Raksha Bandhan: BMC Mumbai Makes Quirky Meme Out of Akshay Kumar’s Film for COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness.
All That Glitters
View this post on Instagram
Stunning is the Word
View this post on Instagram
Go Green!
View this post on Instagram
Vision in White
View this post on Instagram
Keeping it Regale
View this post on Instagram
Yellow Yellow Oh-So-Beautiful Fellow
View this post on Instagram
Crisp and Powerful
View this post on Instagram
Royal in Red
View this post on Instagram
Timeless!
View this post on Instagram
Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai also starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The movie was released on August 11, 2022, and earned decent reactions from critics and viewers alike.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).