Famous American designer and legend Ralph Lauren celebrates his birthday and the occasion is enough for us to reminisce some of his iconic creations. The legendary icon who should be credited for changing the course of American fashion is a name we personally look up to. For someone who has creativity as his middle name, Ralph Lauren rose to prominence for blending in pret with couture fashion. His collections are rather distinguished and dressing up in his designs is a dream for every fashionista out there. Be Rachel Green From Friends! Ralph Lauren Collaborates With the Popular Sitcom to Create Formals Inspired by Jennifer Aniston's Character.

For the ones who don't remember, it was the Ralph Lauren couture that Priyanka Chopra wore for her Met Gala 2017 appearance. The iconic trench coat gown with an elaborate train is a design that will be remembered and praised by generations to come. And PeeCee is certainly not the only celebrity name who has flaunted his designs on the red carpet. We had Gwyneth Paltrow dishing out some serious style lessons in her custom pink Ralph Lauren gown at Oscar ceremony and of course, Margot Robbie raising a bar with her stunning grey outfit. Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous In A Black Gown At Ralph Lauren Store Launch In Delhi - See Pics!

Okay, so you aren't able to recollect his designs from the occasions that we are naming? Fret not. We have personally handpicked some of his best designs from the past and we take the utmost pride in presenting them to y'all. Have a look...

Angelina Jolie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ralph Lauren's legacy is unmatched. He's an icon who will be cherished, worshipped and admired for ages to comes. A legend in himself, we wish him a fabulous and creative year ahead. Happy Birthday, Ralph Lauren!

