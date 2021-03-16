After a rather long break, Samantha Akkineni is back to wooing our hearts with her charming outings. After finishing her rounds of promotional interviews for The Family Man, season 2, Samantha recently stepped out as an ethnic muse and we were stunned! While we have seen her don some amazing modish designs in the past, her recent attempt was a show-stealer and one that would make your jaw drop. Clad in a traditional six-yards, she looked divine and we are falling short of words to describe the impact it has had on our minds. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions Was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication (View Pics).

Samantha recently stepped out for the launch of Shaakuntalam and she wore a white chanderi sari for the occasion. The traditional drape had sea life and coral embroidery on it and it belonged to the brand, House of Three. The saree had a matching chanderi blouse which was decorated with intricate chikankari hand embroidery. The ensemble was truly a work of art and Samantha did an amazing job in nailing it. She paired her outfit with statement earrings and hair tied in a sleek bun. She kept her makeup extremely light and her nude lips elevated her look further. Slaying All Day, Every Day is Samantha Akkineni's Newfound Hobby! (View Pics).

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We can't stop digging Mrs Akkineni's new look and we hope she continues making such ravishing and resplendent outings in future. Speaking of Shaakuntalam, the period drama will see Samantha in the titular role whereas Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyant. While speaking about how she always wanted to play a princess or a lead in a period drama, Samantha in her interaction said, "I have never heard of such a script with so much detail. There is no reference to the film. Everything about the film is in the director’s head. So, I am extremely excited to be part of this project and want to make the director’s vision come true."

Well, we wish her all the good luck for this ambitious venture and can't wait to see her first look from Shaakuntalam.

