Shaakuntalam is the mythological drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead. The film written and directed by Gunasekhar also features Allu Arha, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj among others. The film produced by Gunaa Teamworks released in theatres today and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Shaakuntalam’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Shaakuntalam has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Allu Arha in Shaakuntalam: Allu Arjun Thanks Director Gunasekhar for Introducing His Daughter Onscreen (View Post).

Shaakuntalam full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites and other pirated versions of the series in HD are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Shaakuntalam Below:

Other keywords online are searched massively to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes The Pope’s Exorcist, Ravanasura, Mrs Undercover among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

