Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her period drama, Shaakuntalam and we are eagerly looking forward to it. The actress is currently busy promoting the same and is dishing out some major outfit goals in her stunning six yards. But certainly, this isn't the first time when Samantha has nailed her saree looks so charmingly. We have seen her strut in style in stunning sarees in the past and it only makes sense that we recall some of her best appearances. Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan’s Mythological Film Promises an Epic Adventure of Love, War and Drama (Watch Video).

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, the Yashoda actress can easily nail her different saree looks. From traditional drapes to pre-draped sarees, while she attempted all the different styles, she has also proven her ability to nail them to the hilt. With the help of her strong team of stylists, Samantha ensures that she delivers signature looks that are worth admiring. If you are a saree lover just like us then you need to check out Samantha's saree closet that's filled with some of the best pieces available on the block. Well, you don't need to go anywhere for we have the list curated right here. Check it out right below. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slams Reports Over Her Talking About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Relationship, Tweets ‘I Never Said This’.

Red Hot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Damn, That's Hot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Six Yards of Pure Grace

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Icon Truly

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanjeevaram Dreams

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree looks did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

