Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is based on Kalidasa’s renowned Sanskrit play Abhijnanashakuntalam. This film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan. It is one of the most anticipated projects of Tollywood as it would bring this lead pair together for the first time on the big screens. Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was 'Perfect Choice To Play Shakuntala', Says Director Gunasekhar.

Shaakuntalam is a Telugu-language movie that is produced under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Take a look at some of the key details of this film ahead of its theatrical release. Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan’s Mythological Film Promises an Epic Adventure of Love, War and Drama (Watch Video).

Cast – Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan would be seen in leading roles in Shaakuntalam. The film will also feature Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Allu Arha among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – It is an epic love tale of Shakuntala and King Dushyant and how the two fall in love and get married. But things change after Dushyant forgets all about Shakuntala due to a sage’s curse, but destiny has something else in store for the couple.

Watch The Trailer Of Shaakuntalam Below:

Release Date: Shaakuntalam is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 14. Audience will also get to watch the film in 3D.

Review – The review for Shaakuntalam is not out yet. LatestLY will share an update as soon as the reviews for Gunasekhar’s film are out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).