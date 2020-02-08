Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication (View Pics)

Samantha Akkineni for Jaanu promotions (Photo Credits:Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni is a delight, a marvel who often encourages us to try and be like her. An epitome of grace, she's a diva who likes living in her world. Of course, the only ones permitted to enter her kingdom are hubby Naga Chaitanya, her family, few friends and not to forget, her stylist. Preetham Jukalker is a one-man army who has carefully studied Samantha and her preferences. He knows the kind of silhouettes that flatter her lean frame and also the kind of designs that she'd never reject. Together, they are a brilliant combo who successfully rule our hearts. Jaanu Movie Review: Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni’s Romantic Drama Receives Thumbs Up from Twitterati.

Samantha was currently busy with her promotions for Jaanu and seeing her step our every day was a charming affair. She settled for some ethnic weaves and traditional six yards which can rarely go wrong. From a bold black to lovely red, her colour palette was filled with one too many options - each better than before. We were simply awestruck to see her multiple outings and think she deserves an award for being so fabulous all the time. No, we aren't exaggerating when we say, Samantha has a fine taste when it comes to fashion and you can check it out yourself. Have a look below... Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan Feature on a Special Edition Calendar Themed on Raja Ravi Varma’s Paintings, and They Look Breathtakingly Royal (View Pics).

Samantha Akkineni in Studio Bhang

Samantha Akkineni in Raw Mango

Samantha Akkineni in Studio Bhang

Samantha Akkineni in Anavila

Samantha's traditional affair continued throughout her different rounds of promotions and all her appearances were chic, stylish and out of this world. The Majili actress rarely disappoints and here's hoping that she doesn't in future. Here's raising a toast to our favourite girl!