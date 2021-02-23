Sara Ali Khan is the cover girl for Elle India's newest edition and we are mesmerised after seeing her new pictures. The Simmba actress has posed for the magazine's March issue and her pictures from which are totally chic and piping hot. The Princess of Pataudi has always been our favourite and her chirpiness is definitely a quality that we appreciate. Yet, the time when Sara transforms from being a bubbly girl to someone so hot if often the one that makes headlines the most. Sara Ali Khan Setting Some Winter Fashion Goals With Her Christian Dior Poncho and Suede Boots.

Sara's new set of pictures for Elle India see her decked up in some modish outfits. From crop tops to bodysuits and bralettes, the actress is certainly soaring temperature with her one too many looks and we are all hearts for it. Keeping the basic theme as blue, Sara's photoshoot and styling are conceptualised keeping that in mind. We're loving her windy hair, sensuous expressions and everything else about this new photoshoot. It certainly deserves all your time and enough whistles. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Leaving aside her glamour and talking about her professional life, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. There are also reports that she'll star with Vicky Kaushal in Ashwatthama, an official confirmation of which is awaited. Until then, let's keep ogling at her new super hot clicks.

