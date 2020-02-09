Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan fashion faceoff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion is a serious business in the entertainment industry and you better take it seriously. But come on it's no big deal if you wear an outfit or a design that's worn by your contemporary before. Gone are those days when stunners would get upset for repeating an outfit or choosing a similar design that has been aced by your peer before. Today it's more about taking a chill pill and enjoying the moment rather than sulking about it. Which is why we don't see Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan being at loggerheads over this stunning dress! Alaya F Makes a Dull Monochrome Outfit Look Hot and Happening (View Pics).

Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan Nailing their Bold Look for the Day

While Sara Ali Khan picked this stunning white one-off shoulder dress for Kareena and Saif's Christmas party, Alaya had it in her promotional wardrobe for Jawaani Jaaneman promotions. The Simmba girl had clearly stunned us with her choice of the outfit for the night and we are still digging her X-Mas look till date.

Coming to Alaya, she didn't prefer to amplify the oomph quotient in her outfit. She knew the outfit is bold enough in itself so highlighting any one aspect would be unfair. Its neckline is clearly too bold but the girls are able to nail it to the hilt. Sara Ali Khan Unleashes Colourful Havoc During Love Aaj Kal Promotions (View Pics).

The only difference in their styling was the preference of their hairdo. Sara chose straight hair to go with her look and Alaya prefered beach waves instead. Which one looked better? We'd say BOTH.

If we ask to pick one name among these stunners, who do you think will you root for? Is it Sara or Alaya? Send us your answers by voting for your favourite girl below.