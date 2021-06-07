This millennial who is always a delight, suited up in a bold red hue from Safiyaa. Styled by Ami Patel, Sara's promotional vibe for Coolie No.1 was accompanied with subtle glam and striking red stilettos. Having raised a storm towards the end of 2018 with two back to back films, Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara has crafted a fashion arsenal right from the time efore her silver screen debut. A one-of-a-kind style game sees her experimenting and step out of her comfort zone, pulling off some snazzy styles.

Sara's spunky approach to fashion and all things modish sees her experiment with varied stylists. Here is a closer look at Sara's pantsuit style. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor? Whose Bewitching Black Sunaina Khera Ensemble Was a Hoot!

Sara Ali Khan - Suit Up

A red pantsuit by Safiyaa was paired off with red open toed stilettos, side parted wavy hair and subtle makeup. Sara Ali Khan Performing Yoga amid Greenery Will Make Your Sunday Serene and Peaceful! Check out the Diva's Latest Instagram Post.

Sara Ali Khan in Safiyaa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper,directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, a remake of the 1995 film of the same name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).