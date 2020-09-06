The rising brigade of fashion stylists is why we love celebrity styles so much! From carefully curated styles that are form-flattering and in sync with the latest trends, celebrity styles are much sought after. Star kids with their early foray into fashion are consciously fashion aware. We happened to come across Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor having shared a style vibe amongst them. The ensemble in question was the Sunaina Khera set featuring a 3D flower crop top with keyhole detailing and a skirt with a thigh-high slit from the designer's Dear Mom collection. While Shanaya flaunted it for Gauri Khan's party, Sara took to wearing the set for a photo shoot with the magazine Grazia. Who wore it better?

Sara and Shanaya's individualistic style plays are a tad different from each other. Sara doesn't believe in adhering to subtle styles but rather in notching it up with an edginess that's now a staple and a signature of her fashion arsenal. For Shanaya Kapoor, the eldest daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor who is yet to make a silver-screen debut, fashion is just a second language for this Kapoor girl and her millennial chic style is often sought-after for its refreshing vibe and a distinct nonchalance. Here's a closer look at their shared styles.

Shanaya Kapoor

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the ensemble was teamed up with a pair of yellow-toned embellished pumps from Sarah Jessica Parker's label, SJP. Delicate drop earrings from Amrapali and a diamond ring from Diamantina upped the look. Sleek hair with centre-parting and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and nude glossy lips sealed the deal. Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts her Love for Calvin Klein in this New Quarantine Photoshoot and We Think Disha Patani Has Found her Successor.

Shanaya Kapoor in Sunaina Khera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Styled by Pasham Alwani, Sara is stretched on a chair flaunting the ensemble with studded block heels by Steve Madden and a stone ring by Isharya. Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: Edgy Chic Is Really Her Go-To Comfort Style, These Red Carpet Moments Testify!

Fashion Face-Off- Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor

While Shanaya added a pop of colour and sleekness with the pumps that hold the look together and lend it a sophisticated finesse, Sara's lounge mood with high fashion is yet another take on the same style. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Who Wore It Better - Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor in Sunaina Khera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With such fashion faux pas being inadvertent and lessons in versatile interpretations from the celebrity closets, we look forward to bookmarking a thing or two! So which of these styles did you like the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates!

