Sara Ali Khan is having an amazing Sunday amid greenery! The gorgeous beauty is utilising her time pampering herself and showing some self-care. Recently, she was spotted cycling and now Sara has shared a pic of herself performing yoga at a beautiful green setting that will make your Sunday serene and peaceful. Donning a Puma sports bra with shorts in red, Sara Ali Khan looks as fresh as daisy. Fans can't get enough of her latest post and have filled her comments sections with loads of love.

Sara captioned her pic with: "Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysunday. If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right this time...". Sara's Sunday plan is definitely Take a look:

Last weekend, Sara Ali Khan was seen going on a cycle ride in Mumbai over the weekend. This is Sara's second bicycle ride, a few days before that fans had spotted her taking rounds on the cycle accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan's Shared Interests In a Beautiful Post As Their Film Dil Bechara Begins Streaming.

Last month, Sara was spotted outside for the first time since lockdown as she visited director Anand L Rai's office. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to resume the shooting of his upcoming directorial "Atrangi Re", featuring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, from October in Madurai. The film went on floors in Varanasi in March, but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

