Love Aaj Kal Song Mehrama: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Sad Melody Will Tug at your Heartstrings (Watch Video)

Love Aaj Kal song Mehrama out now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

While love is the air for most of us currently, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's new track Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal is going in the wrong direction. It's a sad ballad that revolves around the heartbreaks and the pain that comes along with it. Sara and Kartik's relationship hits a roadblock and they decide to part ways mutually. However, what follows next is the realisation that you miss your partner terribly once they're miles away from you. It has gotten a classic Imtiaz Ali touch to it and the scenes and even the premise will remind you of some of his earlier outings. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Groove on Love Aaj Kal Song During Film's Jaipur Promotions (Watch Video).

Mehrama is essentially a wrong song at the wrong time. Of course, makers didn't have the liberty to release it a week later, yet, with Valentine's Day being just a week away, couples all over are busy romancing and want nothing to ruin their happy mood. Sung by Darshan Raval & Antara Mitra, Mehrama is a soulful composition composed by Pritam and with meaningful lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It's bound to tug at your heartstrings. In the emotion called love, nothing really changes with the time. The romance is still the same and so is heartbreak. Sara Ali Khan, a Pop of Blue, Ruffles, Wavy Hair and Oodles of Sass for Love Aaj Kal Promotions.

Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens on February 14, 2020. The movie will see the director taking the same approach that he earlier attempted with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in 2009. The chemistry between the lead duo looks amazing and we are looking forward to it.