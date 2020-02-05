Sara Ali Khan's Newest Outing for Love Aaj Kal Promotions is a Bad Example of How to Wear Yellow!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is otherwise a fashionista who swears by her impeccable wardrobe! However, for every good hair day, there's a bad one, right? The Love Aaj Kal actress' winning streak with her promotional outings ended when she attempted to nail the yellow colour. While the colour is otherwise our favourite and we love the way it exudes some refreshing vibes, however, in Sara's case, it was an utter disappointment. As Diet Sabya says, the girl should think about firing her new stylist and switching back to her earlier one. Sara Ali Khan, a Pop of Blue, Ruffles, Wavy Hair and Oodles of Sass for Love Aaj Kal Promotions.

Sara paired white printed pants with a yellow off-shoulder tie-up crop top and expected us to like her new mess. Of course, the outfit had some retro vibes which should ideally make it likeable but unfortunately, it didn't in her case. Though her matching hairband helped her add some funky element to it, the overall attempt was disappointing and simply bland. The Simmba girl is certainly capable of choosing more delightful offerings and hopefully, she will get her fashion game back on track in the coming days. Sara Ali Khan Workout and Diet: Exercise Regime of The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ Actress That Has Led to Her Transformation (Watch Videos).

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara's style file for Love Aaj Kal promotions has been a mixed affair with some hits and misses so far. She definitely had a better run during her Kedarnath and Simmba days. From being a fashion force to reckon with to someone who needs to check her styling, Sara's fashion graph is surprising showing a downward trend and the girl needs to work on it ASAP. And while she takes a note of it, let's start praying for her, should we?