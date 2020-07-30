This #BawseGirl is such a delight! With her glaring onscreen brilliance wooing the audiences and critics alike, off-screen too, Sayani Gupta keeps the adventure going with a fabulous fashion resumè! She has particularly picked out a distinct style play with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices. Minimal chic and upped by a beauty game that is all-natural - a breath of fresh air in the glowy skin obsessed tinseltown! It is this atypical but carefully curated signature style that instantly strikes a chord and sets her apart from her contemporaries and peers alike. A throwback vibe of hers, a striper pantsuit style in the bright yellow hue had us hooked. Not only was it chic but also in a hue that's the bold, bright and downright beautiful yellow from the homegrown label, Mellow Drama. The lockdown saw Sayani regale in the second season of Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! as the fierce journalist Damini Rizvi Roy and in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy-drama, Axone on Netflix. A Film and Television Institute of India graduate who is also a singer, having crooned Kahab To in Article 15 and the background vocals on most of the Four More Shots Please! soundtrack.

Unflinching styles come naturally to Sayani as she snowballs them effortlessly into lucid ones. Armed with a strong fashion game and a stronger demeanour, it would be safe to extol that Sayani's avant-garde styles are inspirational and aspirational. Here's a closer look at her as bright as the sun striped pantsuit moment. Sayani Gupta Pledges to Support Her Domestic Help, Driver During COVID-19 Crisis.

Sayani Gupta - Sunny Side Up!

A mustard striped pantsuit worth Rs. 13,700 featured an open front blazer with straight fall long pocketed pants. Nude pumps, earrings from the Pipa Bella × Mallika Dua collaboration with Fifi Jewels coupled with nude glam and textured hair completed her look. Axone Movie Review: Sayani Gupta, Lin Laishram Shine in This Bittersweet Dramedy About a Pungent Dish and An Even Pungent Racism.

Sayani Gupta in Mellow Drama (Photo Credits: Instgram)

On the professional front, Sayani was also seen in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana and in the short film, Shameless.

