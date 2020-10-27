A #BawseGirl that she is, Sayani Gupta also dabbles chicness equally. An onscreen brilliance coupled with an off-screen fabulous fashion resumè is how she rolls. With her stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, Sayani has picked out an atypical style play featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices. Minimal chic always, upping it all with a beauty game that is all-natural - a breath of fresh air in the glowy skin obsessed tinseltown, Sayani delights! A recent vibe of hers featuring a yellow striped dress had us hooked. Not only was it chic but also in a hue that's bright and downright beautiful yellow from the homegrown label, Mati. What elevated the look really was the chicer than a usual short haircut. This style looks like a must-have for the beach and cruise holiday getaway! Unflinching styles come naturally to Sayani as she snowballs them effortlessly into lucid ones. Sayani's avant-garde styles are inspirational and aspirational.

The lockdown saw Sayani reprise her role as Damini Rizvi Roy in the second season of the Emmy nominated Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! and in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy-drama, Axone on Netflix. Here's a closer look at her chic striped moment. Sayani Gupta Oozes Lush Green Silken Six Yards of Understated Elegance in This Throwback Picture!

Sayani Gupta - Sunshine Girl

A yellow striped dress from Mati worth Rs.8,500 perfect for the humid climate featured a timeless silhouette, crisscross at the back and tie detailing giving it a perfect fit at the waist. A chic short hairdo, subtle glam completed her look. Sayani Gupta Is All About Being a Chic Ray of Sunshine in Stripes!

Sayani Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sayani was also seen in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana and in the short film, Shameless.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).