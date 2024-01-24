Republic Day is a time to celebrate the spirit of unity, freedom, and patriotism. As you gear up for this significant day, what better way to honour the essence of the Indian Republic than by watching some powerful Bollywood films that capture the heart and soul of our nation? Here's a curated list of must-watch movies available on various streaming platforms: Republic Day 2024 Speech Ideas in Hindi and English: Inspirational Speeches for Students for Their School Competition This Year (Watch Videos).

The Vaccine War

Join the Indian medical community on their journey to find a cure for the COVID pandemic in this gripping film, The Vaccine War. Starring actors like Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Pallavi Joshi, the film portrays our nation's unity against a common enemy, the 'Coronavirus’. The triumph over a global crisis is relevant for Republic Day 2024. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Vaccine War Trailer

Sardar Uddham

Uncover the heroic tale of Uddham Singh, an unsung freedom fighter, in this compelling biopic. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Sardar Uddham vividly portrays his courageous act of avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offering a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our ancestors. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Sardar Uddham Trailer

Article 15

Uncover the harsh reality of caste-based discrimination in rural India through the eyes of an honest police officer in this crime thriller. A perfect fit for Republic Day 2024, it sheds light on the need for social justice and equality, core values of the Indian Constitution. Watch this inspiring film on Netflix.

Article 15 Trailer

Shershaah

Experience a romantic war drama celebrating the life and martyrdom of Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who bravely fought in the Kargil War. This film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is an ode to the courage and patriotism of our soldiers defending our borders. Watch on Amazon Prime.

Shershaah Trailer

Raazi

Dive into espionage with Raazi, a spy thriller showcasing RAW agents' dedication and loyalty during the Indo-Pakistani War 1971. Ideal for Republic Day 2024, it salutes the brave intelligence officers risking their lives for the nation. Watch on Amazon Prime.

Raazi Trailer

Rang De Basanti

Immerse yourself in the compelling journey of a group of college friends who, inspired by the sacrifices of past freedom fighters, unite against corruption and injustice. This timeless classic, boasting an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and British actress Alice Patten, is a perfect fit for Republic Day, urging the youth to embrace and uphold the ideals of democracy. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Rang De Basanti Trailer

Swades

Follow the journey of Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan, a NASA scientist, who returns to his roots and brings social change to his village. Swades encourages us to contribute to our country's development and appreciate its diversity and culture. Watch on Netflix.

Chak De India

Be inspired by the triumph of the Indian women’s hockey team in this sports drama, showcasing the power of teamwork and the spirit of sportsmanship. This is another Shah Rukh Khan film that makes a highly recommendable Republic Day watch, highlighting essential values for a successful nation. Watch on Amazon Prime.

Chak De India Trailer

Sam Bahadur

Celebrate the bravery, patriotism, and leadership of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in this biographical war drama starring Vicky Kaushal. It is a perfect watch for Republic Day 2024, as it starts streaming on January 26, 2024, on the 75th Republic Day. Watch it on Zee5.

Sam Bahadur Trailer

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Salute the bravery and professionalism of the Indian armed forces in this action thriller, recreating the events of the 2016 Uri attack and the subsequent surgical strike. Uri: The Surgical Strike is an excellent choice for Republic Day, celebrating the protectors of our nation. Watch on Zee5.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Trailer

This Republic Day, let these films ignite your patriotic spirit and fill your heart with pride for the incredible journey of our nation. Tune in and experience the rich tapestry of India's history, bravery, and resilience through the lens of Bollywood's finest storytelling.

