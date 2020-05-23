Sayani Gupta Oozes Lush Green Silken Six Yards of Understated Elegance in This Throwback Picture!

Sayani Gupta in Ekaya Banaras for Article 15 premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are perennially on the lookout of saree fabulosity from the always brimming celebrity closets. This week, our search landed on the petite actress, Sayani Gupta! While she delights on-screen with a flash of rare brilliance, she keeps the vibe going off-screen too! A carefully crafted fashion arsenal featuring homegrown labels, classic ensembles along with the experimental ones strikes an instant chord. This one-of-a-kind vibe is courtesy of her keen eye for details and spruced with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. For the premiere of Article 15, Sayani had stunned us with her saree avatar. As we reminisce, this throwback vibe featuring a silk saree in the lush green shade is a tab from her ethnic arsenal. But what really allowed the saree to make that wow-worthy statement was the silver accessory galore, an all-natural glam, accentuating Sayani's wheatish complexion and a crisp hairdo.

A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, Sayani pulls off even quirky ensembles without a flinch and quite rightly so, we helm her as the uber chic and uber-cool girl of all things fabulous. Here's a closer look at why we say so! Posham Pa Movie Review: Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta, Ragini Khanna’s ZEE5 Original Film Has Compelling Performances and Surprisingly Dark Turns

Sayani Gupta - Six Yards Of Elegance

A handwoven green tanchoi silk saree by Ekaya Banaras was brilliantly accessorised with silver oxidized jewellery featuring a choker and bangles from Minerali, earrings and rings from Silver Streak. A subtle natural glam featuring red-pink matte lips, defined eyebrows, delicately lined eyes and a small bindi was complemented with a low bun. Sayani Gupta Is Calling All Pinkaholics With This Delightful Summery Style That We So Want Right Now!

On the professional front, Sayani was seen on the silver screen in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana and in the short film, Shameless. She was seen as Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please Season 2 on Amazon Prime. The series follows the tirades and bonhomie of four unapologetically flawed women as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai with female protagonists essayed by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.