Kumkum Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is setting Instagram on fire, one picture at a time. The stunning actress who earlier posed for some happy pictures in a bikini with her friend took to her social media account to raise its hotness level. Shraddha's recent pictures are jaw-dropping and they demand your attention right away. If this new lot of pictures doesn't redefine the word hotness for you, then we don't know what will. For us, they are certainly beyond the usual parameters of being, you know what - hot. Shraddha Arya Rings In Her Birthday At A Wellness Resort Amid Rains and Her Pictures Give Us Vacation Blues (View Post).

Shraddha took to her Instagram account to share some super hot pictures in a jet black bikini. It could be a monokini but thanks to her leopard print jacket, we are unable to make out its correct silhouette. Arya's been busy with her multiple posts these days and they certainly don't go hand-in-hand with her simple, girl-next-door image on-screen. Posing against an amazing backdrop, Shraddha is enjoying all her time and we are busy drooling over her new clicks. Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Turns up the Heat in a Pastel Bikini - View Pics.

Check Out Shraddha Arya's New Pics

Shraddha Arya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Arya's TV stint continues with Kumkum Bhagya and the show usually finds a place in the top 10 serials with the highest TRP ratings for the week. She's quite a popular name in the Indian TV industry but has a fan base equal to any popular B-town star. She believes in slaying all time, every time and we hope she never stops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).