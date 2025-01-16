Bollywood's OG student, Sidharth Malhotra, celebrates his birthday on January 16. He has emerged as a prominent figure in the fashion world, captivating audiences both on-screen and off with his distinctive style choices. Known for his suave persona, Sidharth effortlessly blends contemporary trends with classic elements, making him a fashion icon for many. Sidharth Malhotra Jets off with Kiara Advani Ahead of His Birthday.

One of the key aspects of Sidharth's fashion sense is his ability to embody confidence and charm. He often opts for streamlined silhouettes that accentuate his athletic build, ensuring that he looks polished whether he’s attending a film premiere or a casual event. His colour palette is diverse, ranging from sophisticated neutrals to vibrant hues, reflecting his versatile fashion taste.

Sidharth is not afraid to experiment with different textures and fabrics. From sharp tailoring in suits to laid-back fits in casual wear, he showcases a refined yet relaxed aesthetic. Additionally, his affinity for layering adds depth to his outfits, often elevating his looks from standard to standout. ‘VVAN – Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor’s TVF Folk Mythological Thriller To Release on Chhath 2025 (Watch Teaser).

To check out some of his cool looks, keep scrolling!

Keeping it Casual

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Denim

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eye Candy

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Handsome Hunk

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Drooling!

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Eyes On Him

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Accessories play a subtle yet significant role in his style. Sidharth tends to choose pieces that complement rather than overpower his outfits, whether it’s a stylish watch or a sleek pair of sunglasses. His grooming choices also contribute to his fashionable image, encompassing well-coiffed hairstyles and well-maintained appearances that enhance his overall look.

In an ever-evolving industry, Sidharth Malhotra consistently sets trends while staying true to his personal style, cementing his status as a modern fashion icon in Bollywood. His choices inspire fans and fashion enthusiasts who admire his ability to effortlessly blend sophistication with a touch of individuality.

