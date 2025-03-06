Actress Kiara Advani, confirmed to star in the third installment of the Ranveer Singh-led Don 3, has reportedly stepped away from the project due to her pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra. According to Pinkvilla, Kiara has decided to prioritise her upcoming journey into motherhood and has mutually parted ways with the team. This unexpected turn of events has left the filmmakers searching for a new leading lady for the highly anticipated action-thriller. Parents-To-Be Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Playtime With Puppies Is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See! (View Pics).

Kiara Advani Out of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Reports indicate that while Kiara Advani has exited Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 due to her pregnancy, but she is still committed to her ongoing projects, including Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Yash’s Toxic. However, neither Kiara nor the makers of Don 3 have officially confirmed her departure. As per the buzz, Kiara plans to return to work after her maternity break for Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini and YRF’s Dhoom 4, both of which are rumored to begin production in 2026. ‘Don 3’: Vikrant Massey Roped In to Play Villain in Ranveer Singh’s Film.

Kiara Advani's Post on 'Don 3'

Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. 🎬@RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies… pic.twitter.com/4oCbQSQwbc — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 20, 2024

For the unaware, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently confirmed in an interview with India Today Digital that the shoot for Don 3 will begin this year. Alongside Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey is reportedly set to play the antagonist in the movie.

