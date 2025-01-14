Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, actress Kiara Advani, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, seemingly heading off on a vacation ahead of Sidharth's 40th birthday on January 16.

The couple once again proved to be a fashion-forward duo as they walked hand-in-hand, giving major couple goals.

In videos shared by paparazzi, the lovebirds were seen arriving at the airport in style. Kiara looked stunning in a grey V-neck sweater paired with white pants. The 'Shershaah' actress left her hair open and completed her chic look with dark sunglasses and a red handbag. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented her style with a black T-shirt, a matching jacket, jeans, and dark sunglasses. The couple were also seen smiling at the paps as they headed into the airport.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in 'Game Changer' alongside Ram Charan, which hit theatres on January 10. The actress is also set to star in the much-awaited films 'Don 3' and 'War 2.'

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has a busy year ahead. The actor will team up with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Param Sundari', directed by Tushar Jalota. The film is scheduled to release on July 25. Sidharth will also be seen in the folk thriller 'VVAN - Force of the Forest,' produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF). The film is set for release during Chhath 2025. (ANI)

