Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: From ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Hit Songs of the Actor That Deserve a Spot on Your Playlist!

Celebrate Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday by revisiting his chart-topping hits, from the energetic 'Kar Gayi Chull' to the soulful 'Raataan Lambiyan'. These tracks are a must-have on your playlist!

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jan 16, 2025 12:12 AM IST
    Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Sidharth Malhotra (born on January 16, 1985), who celebrates his 40th birthday today, has made a remarkable mark in the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. The film showcased his charm and set the stage for a successful career. Over the years, he has impressed audiences with diverse roles in films like Ek Villain (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Shershaah (2021) among others. Alongside his acting, Sid has contributed to several chart-topping songs that continue to resonate with fans. These tracks are a must-have for any music lover's playlist. Let's check them out! ‘Param Sundari’: Sidharth Malhotra Introduces Janhvi Kapoor as ‘South Ki Sundari’, Tushar Jalota’s Film to Hit Theatres on July 25, 2025.

    "Kar Gayi Chull"

    "Kar Gayi Chull" from Kapoor & Sons (2016) is a must-have in your playlist for its infectious energy and catchy beats. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, the song radiates youthful exuberance and fun, making it perfect for parties. The lively track, with its upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics, showcases Sid's charismatic vibe on screen.

    "Punjabi Wedding Song"

    Hasee Toh Phasee's (2014) "Punjabi Wedding Song" is an absolute banger and perfect for shaadis! Sidharth Malhotra's infectious energy and effortless dance moves perfectly complement the music. This high-energy track is guaranteed to get you grooving and instantly lift your mood.

    "Bandook Meri Laila"

    "Bandook Meri Laila" from A Gentleman (2017), featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, is quite popular number for its sexy beats and intense rhythm. Sid's bold and rugged performance adds a thrilling vibe to the track. With its catchy chorus and pulsating energy, it’s perfect for getting you pumped up.

    "Rabba Janda"

    "Rabba Janda" from Mission Majnu  (2023) is a romantic track that will tug at your heartstrings. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's expressive performances beautifully complement the song's melancholic melody. Jubin Nautiyal's soulful vocals further enhance the emotional depth of this track. The track is perfect for those moments when you simply want to indulge in some heartfelt music. ‘Race 4’: Sidharth Malhotra To Star Alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Upcoming Film – Reports.

    "Kala Chashma"

    Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's "Kala Chashma" (2016) from Baar Baar Dekho is a viral dance anthem! The duo's energetic performance and the banging music make it impossible to resist moving to the beat. The song's popularity soared thanks to its catchy hook and the vibrant music video. "Kala Chashma" is guaranteed to get any party started and is a must-have for any dance playlist.

    "Raataan Lambiyan"

    "Raataan Lambiyan" from Shershaah (2021) is a soulful and poignant track starring real-life couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The soulful vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur bring the beautiful lyrics to life. It’s a perfect song for those quiet, intimate moments, creating a lasting impact on the listener. A timeless love ballad that should definitely be on every playlist!

    So, which Sidharth Malhotra song from the above list is your fave? Here's wishing the actor a fab birthday from team LatestLY!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

