Sunny Leone sure believes in dishing out some style goals, doesn't she? The Laila of Bollywood who's currently in Los Angeles with her family is making the most of her stay, enjoying one day at a time. From her intimate pool parties to penning mushy posts for her hubby dearest, Sunny is busy enjoying the COVID-19 era while we are stuck here doing nothing. Besides thinking about her next projects, she's also focussing on her makeup brand, Star Struck by Sunny Leone. Her new Instagram post, in fact, is to promote the same. Sunny Leone is Hotter Than LA Weather In This Gorgeous Monokini! (View Pic).

What's the ultimate trick to style an otherwise plain outfit? It's simple. You simply need to add a dash of bright lip colour with it. Sunny paired her white blazer dress with her red lips and voila! we can't think of a better combination than this. Sunny further added pink cheeks, curled eyelashes, light eye makeup and well-defined brows to complete her makeup. It was simple but looked extremely radiant. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Take Their Kids On an Informative Tour to the Fire Station As They Learn Fire Safety Lessons (View Pic).

Check Out Sunny Leone's New Glamorous Pictures

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone's new pictures come in a fresh breath of air amid our mid-week blues. Her Instagram account is a sheer delight and there's never a dull moment in there. On days when we have nothing to cheer us up, we know where to look at and that account never disappoints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).