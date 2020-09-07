Sunny Leone sure knows how to raise temperatures in every season and with LA already facing the scorching heat, the actress decided to make it even hotter than the summer with her latest picture. Leone took to Instagram to give us an insight of what she has been upto and how she's beating the heat with her latest post and we have to say there couldn't be a better way to do the same than to take a splash in the pool. Sunny's post is just that we are loving her classy beachwear in the same. Sunny Leone Tops Merit List of Kolkata's Asutosh College.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a picture of herself where she is seen looking all classy in a gorgeous navy blue monokini. Sporting a hat along with the same, the actress is seen posing by the pool and is sure to leave you craving for a dip in the waters yourself. Sharing the gorgeous snap, Sunny Leone wrote, "Enjoying the extremely hot LA weather!!" We have to say we love how the actress is giving us all leisure vacation vibes with this snap. Especially in this COVID-19 time, with many of us strapped to our homes, this picture is sure to make you jealous. Sunny Leone Jokes About Joining Kolkata College After Her Name Appears on Merit List: 'See You All in Next Semester'.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Sunny Leone has been spending her quarantine in LA. The actress along with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha Kaur Weber and twins Noah and Asher Singh Weber left for US amid lockdown in India. Sunny had revealed that she will be back to India once the COVID-19 situation gets safer.

