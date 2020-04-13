Sunny Leone's Throwback Picture in a Golden Monokini Will Make You Say 'Hot Damn'!

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is out there setting your Instagram feed on fire, one picture at a time. The Laila of Bollywood is busy taking a trip down the memory lane with her superhot pictures shot during her previous multiple photoshoots. If seeing her recent social media uploads doesn't make you say 'hot damn' then we don't know what will. The actress is doing her bit to keep you entertained and what better way than posting throwback pics from the happier days? Sunny Leone Sets Instagram on Fire with her Throwback Picture in a White Bikini (View Pic).

"Sunday. The day to do nothing !!! Oh wait, that’s everyday now !!! :)" she captioned while sharing a picture in her sultry golden monokini. The series of pictures have certainly set our Instagram feeds on fire and we are looking forward to what's next in her store for us. Speaking of golden beachwear, we remember Priyanka Chopra's iconic sequined monokini from Dostana and that still remains our hot favourite. Of course, after Sunny's. Sunny Leone's Hot Picture in a Monokini is Like a 'Silver' Lining to Our Dark Clouds These Days (View Pic).

Check Out Sunny Leone's New Instagram Picture

While Sunny is busy with updating her social media accounts, she's also chatting up with her industry friends via an Insta chat show, Locked Up with Sunny. The conversations are hilarious and the actress is quite a good host. Probably a TV chat show should be next on her to-do list.