Sunny Leone's Hot Picture in a Monokini is Like a 'Silver' Lining to Our Dark Clouds These Days (View Pic)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is making the most of her quarantine days. She's busy with her throwback uploads that often make our day. While we struggle to cope up with this 21-day lockdown period, the actress is ensuring that she keeps her fans and admirers entertained throughout. From racy bikini pictures to smoking hot photoshoots, the lady is wilfully taking some trips down the memory lane and we feel obliged. If her super hot uploads don't uplift your mood then we don't know what will. Sunny Leone Has a Goofy Dance Video Up With Husband Daniel Weber For Some Lockdown Entertainment (Watch Video).

"Close your eyes and dream!!! We can all be in Thailand again soon 12 days of #Summer," she captioned while sharing a picture from Dabboo Ratnani's throwback photoshoot. Well, we don't know about a Thailand trip but we are definitely looking forward to seeing more pictures from all her holiday albums. And especially the ones where she's busy soaring temperature like never before. Sunny Leone is Here to Take Your Blues Away As She Goes Horseback Riding in Sexy Swimwear in Her Latest Instagram Picture.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Throwback Picture

We thank the Laila girl from the bottom of our hearts to keep our Instagram accounts buzzing like always. Such beautiful memories are always meant to be treasured. Here's looking forward to her next upload.