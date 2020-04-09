Sunny Leone Sets Instagram on Fire with her Throwback Picture in a White Bikini (View Pic)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is making the most of her quarantine days, isn't she? The actress is keeping her Instagram account buzzing by sharing pictures from her throwback photoshoots. Yes, we are digging the pictures wholeheartedly while also gushing about how incredibly hot she is! From setting our Insta feed on fire to driving away all our lockdown blues, this Laila of Bollywood is helping us stay sane in so many different ways. For the ones who haven't checked her social media account yet, have a look at her recent upload that's bound to drive you crazy. Sunny Leone's Hot Picture in a Monokini is Like a 'Silver' Lining to Our Dark Clouds These Days (View Pic).

Sunny took to her Instagram account to share a picture in a white bikini and we must say she looks pretty tantalising. "The location I should have chosen to socially distance myself," she captioned while sharing a picture from one of Dabboo Ratnani's previous shoots. The actress sure looks like a mermaid in her new upload and all the boys out there should ideally try and lift their jaws up. Sunny Leone Turns Up the Heat in Her Latest Summer Outfit and It’s ‘Sheer’ Perfection (View Pics).

Check Out Sunny Leone's New Instagram Upload

Sunny is equally fighting the coronavirus lockdown while self-isolating herself with her family. The actress has also started a fun chat down 'Locked Down with Sunny' where she interacts with different industry celebs in every episode. She's doing her bit and we should continue doing ours.