Surbhi Chandna's vivaciousness is clearly visible in her new pictures from Naagin 5 sets. The TV actress who's currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show leaves no opportunity to strut in style or pose for some glamorous pictures in her outfit of the day. While her huge fandom is always heaping praises on the beauty, we don't mind joining them for she's worth every beautiful word we pen. Surbhi Chandna's traditional get up for her new show has wowed us time and again and it won't be wrong to tag as someone who is obsessed by her. Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 or Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya, Whose Newlywed Look Stole Your Heart? View Pics of Bani and Preeta to Decide!

Surbhi's new picture sees her decked up in a baby pink embroidered saree with an embellished blouse. She further paired her look with a pair of statement earrings and bangles to go with. It was a simple yet stunning attempt that had the potential to grab enough eyeballs. Surbhi's simplicity on the show has been wooing viewers and her get-up is strikingly similar yet different from the one from Ishqbaaz. Surbhi Chandna Just Made our Gloomy Monday Look Happening, Courtesy her Stunning New Clicks.

Surbhi Chandna's New Pics from Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since the production value in Ishqbaaz was at a higher scale, Surbhi's multiple looks in the TV show were royal and rich in taste. Whereas for Naagin, she has toned down her styling, keeping it to a bare minimum. The looks are simple, yes, but they look elegant and radiant at the same time and we hope nothing changes on that front.

