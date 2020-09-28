Surbhi Chandna is busy exploring her professional life these days, shooting continuously for Naagin 5. Television's new favourite name, Surbhi is a hot property with the viewers and has a huge fandom to boast of. Post her long stint in Inshqbaaz, the actress briefly appeared in Sanjivani before the show went off-air. But she managed to return in a short time span with Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 - a series that has its own separate fan base. Post her entry, the actress' been busy with her multiple avatars and boy is she nailing them to the hilt! Green and Gorgeous: Surbhi Chandna Looks Like An Eid Ka Chand In This Outfit Gifted By Her Fans (View Post).

Surbhi recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her shooting schedule. The actress had an early roll call on a Monday morning but she ensured her happy pictures make our day. Surbhi's new pink and white outfit certainly charmed its way into our hearts, wooing them like never before. It's hard to ignore her ethereal ensemble and we are glad to see her pick simplicity over everything else. For the ones who are seeking some ethnic inspirations, you know where to head or look up to. Surbhi Chandna as Bani From Naagin 5 Looks Glamorous In Powder Blue Saree! (View Pics).

Check Out Surbhi Chandna's New Pics

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna's simple but elegant avatar has provided us with enough charm to get over our gloomy Mondays. While we are struggling to cope up with our boredom, her pictures have come like a breath of fresh air and we should definitely thank her enough for that. We hope she keeps uploading such happy pictures that help us have brighter days.

