Surbhi Chandna might be missing from the TV scenario but her social media is very well updated. The actress loves to keep her fans updated with all her happenings and that includes all the fashion posts that we often go gaga over. From her stunning sarees to cutesy dresses, she always likes to dress up and fondle with our hearts. It was one of her recent appearances when the lady was decked up in pretty red and white attire and we couldn't stop thinking about her. Surbhi Chandna's Pastel Colour Sharara Set is Perfect for those Who Hate Loud Colours and OTT Fashion.

Surbhi took to her Instagram account to share pictures in a simple red and white shibori print dress from the house of Seema Khan. The outfit looked radiant courtesy its colour palette and Surbhi certainly added an extra glam factor to it. Surbhi paired her wrap up dress with chunky jewellery, highlighted cheeks, nude eye makeup and bright red lips. The styling was simple and it amplified her look further. A rather stunning outfit that you can wear for your next dinner date. Surbhi Chandna Nails the Colour Block Trend and How! (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 5 and is yet to announce her next outing. The actress became a household name post her stint in Star Plus' Ishqbaaz and later with Sanjivani. And while she's taking her own sweet time to pick her next release, let's keep admiring all her pics.

