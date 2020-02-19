Taapsee Pannu Goes Sublime Chic As She Adds a Twist to the Traditional Six-Yard for Thappad Promotions!

Taapsee Pannu for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As one of the most refreshing faces with an obvious on-screen exuberance and an affable persona to boot, Taapsee may be a quintessential industry outsider but she has risen to fame with a slew of stellar performances! Unconventional could well be her middle name as Taapsee goes on to add one marvelous role after another to her heady cinematic arsenal. This versatility is aptly and deftly complemented by a distinct style game, conspired with her go-to fashion stylist, Devki Bhat. Taapsee has taken to Thappad promotions with a hint of sublimity and oodles of elegance. A saree story saw her drape a cotton saree featuring embroidered blooms. But the elevating element of her style was the front knot detailing top worn as a blouse with the chic saree. What was intriguing was the whole recycle, repeat and slay mode that Taapsee channelled with this look. She swapped the denims for a saree retaining the top as a blouse.

Taapsee's fashion game has always been engaging owing to the fact that she isn't someone who hankers behind trends and brands. She chooses to include homegrown labels, neo-ethnic vibes and lesser attempted styles and ace them without any inhibitions. The accentuating elements of her style are her short haircut and an unmissable spunk. Here is a closer look at yet another of Taapsee's atypical sense of style that is always a far cry from her contemporaries. Getting into the whole Its-Cool-To-Repeat vibe, here is a closer look at yet another of Taapsee's atypical sense of style that is always a far cry from her contemporaries. Smriti Irani Lauds Trailer of Thappad Starring Taapsee Pannu; Says, ‘It’s Not Ok To Hit A Woman... Not Even A Slap’.

Taapsee Pannu - Casual Chic

A front knotted cropped top from the homegrown label, Kanelle teamed with denim from Mango was complemented by beige strappy stilettos, a high ponytail, hoops and minimal makeup.

Taapsee Pannu for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu - Saree Chic

A white cotton saree featuring red embroidered blooms was teamed with a front knot red blouse with statement sleeves, both from the homegrown label, Kanelle. A pair of sandals, intensely lined eyes, soft wavy hair and delicate earrings completed the look. From Haseen Dillruba to Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu's Film Kitty is Overflowing with as Many as Five New Releases

Taapsee Pannu for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu - Style Cheat Sheet

Give your easy cotton sarees a spin with the quirky tops from your wardrobe and channel that contemporary classy vibe, just like Taapsee did. Taapsee Pannu Gives a Befitting Reply to a Bollywood Producer Calling Her 'Female Ayushmann Khurrana’ After Her Filmfare Awards 2020 Win.

Taapsee Pannu for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thappad, a drama directed and co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar features Taapsee Pannu as Amrita who files for a divorce petition when her husband slaps her. It is scheduled for a release on 28 February 2020 and features an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Pravail Gulati, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul and Kumud Mishra.