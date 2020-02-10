Smriti Irani Lauds Trailer of Thappad Starring Taapsee Pannu; Says, ‘It’s Not Ok To Hit A Woman... Not Even A Slap’

Smriti Irani, Taapsee Pannu in Thappad (Photo Credits: PTI, Twitter)

Smriti Irani has often being vocal on films related to social issues. This time it is all about Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming flick Thappad. When the makers released the film’s trailer, it created a stir amongst the audience on how Preeti (Kiara Advani) should have reacted to Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) when he ‘slapped’ her. Like the message in this trailer, even Smriti Irani agrees that it is ‘not’ okay to slap a woman. She has given a shout-out to the trailer and also mentioned in her post that she will be watching Thappad. Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Film Is The Perfect Answer to How Preeti Should Have Reacted to Kabir Singh's 'Just One Slap'.

Smriti Irani while sharing the trailer of Thappad on Instagram wrote a lengthy post that read, “How many have heard “aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai” How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai” How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata” How many tell their girls their daughter in laws “koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai “I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman ... not even a slap ... not even JUST one slap”. Dia Mirza Calls Thappad Co-Star Taapsee Pannu a 'Fierce Lioness' and We Couldn’t Agree More.

Checkout Smriti Irani’s Post Below

Watch The Trailer Of Thappad Below:

Thappad focuses on the issue of domestic violence. It also highlights the fact how such behaviour of a husband towards his wife is also considered as a violence. Thappad is all set to be released on February 28, 2020.