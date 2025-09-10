Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its third week, and we still haven’t seen the first elimination from the house. The coming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will finally witness one contestant bidding goodbye to the show, but there’s a twist. Salman Khan, who is busy with his next film, Battle of Galwan, won’t be appearing this weekend. Before you get upset, listen up! The BB19 makers have reportedly roped in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as they promote their film Jolly LLB 3. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Producer Rishi Negi Opens Up About Host Salman Khan’s Security Amid Death Threats, Reveals 600 Staff Working 24x7, No Live Audience This Season.

Jollys Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi To Take Over Weekend Ka Vaar

According to media reports, Salman Khan is busy shooting his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. That’s why he won’t be able to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In his absence, Arshad Warsi, the OG host of Bigg Boss Season 1, will take over the hosting duties, adding a refreshing twist for both viewers and housemates. Joining him will be his Jolly LLB 3 co-star, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, promising a refreshing twist and entertainment on the show.

This Week’s Nominated Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi To Eliminate First Contestant of ‘BB19’?

What makes the recent reports even more exciting is the upcoming eviction this week. While Salman Khan announced no elimination in the first week and Kunickaa Sadanand saved herself with a special power in the second, fans are now eager to see how Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will add their own twist to the show and announce the very first eviction of Bigg Boss 19. The duo will also be promoting their much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3 during the episodes.

About ‘Jolly LLB 3’

Saurarbh Shukla, who also plays a key role in Jolly LLB 3, is expected to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the trailer for the satirical courtroom drama was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (September 10). The movie is the third instalment of the popular Jolly LLB franchise. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao play the female leads in the upcoming film. Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Greedy Lawyers Lock Horns in Adaalat in Subhash Kapoor’s Satirical Courtroom Drama (Watch Video).

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

