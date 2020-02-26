Taapsee Pannu on Why Sustainable Fashion Is Cool, Repurposing One Designer Ensemble After Another for Thappad Promotions!

Taapsee Pannu for Thappad promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is a plausible reason why Taapsee Pannu is a delight to reckon with. Not only has she slowly but steadily carved a niche as an unconventional actor but also as a sartorial stunner with her one-of-a-kind style game. Taapsee treads carefully with her fashion choices and has picked out a distinct style vibe for herself that is devoid of blind trends and bears neo-ethnic vibes. Thappad promotions saw Taapsee and her fashion stylist Devki Bhatt unveil a never-seen-before style coup of repurposing designer ensemble. Giving us a masterclass in keeping it chic, subtle but relevant with investment designer pieces, the duo's promotional game deserves another round of applause. Steal a glance at yet another melange of their repurposeful style offerings.

This atypical and conscious choice of ensembles which is a far cry from her contemporaries is courtesy of her fashion stylist Devki B. Taapsee's style play can be best described as functional, stable, uber-comfortable and chic. Here is a closer look. Taapsee Pannu Goes Sublime Chic As She Adds a Twist to the Traditional Six-Yard for Thappad Promotions!

Taapsee Pannu In Mohammed Mazhar

A monochrome vibe featuring a jacket, black bralette and flared pants from the designer was perfected with a centre-parted hairdo, subtle makeup of mauve tinted lips and earrings from Minerali.

A blue ombre crushed silk tunic by Rahat Kapoor's label Feb 06 was layered with the overlay by Mohammed Mazhar, strappy heels and all the other elements of the previous look. Taapsee Pannu on a Repurposing Spree With Her Promotional Style for Thappad Is Inspirational and Resourceful!

Taapsee Pannu In Nikita Mhaisalkar

A hemp handloom jacket with Raffia detailing and crushed georgette gold skirt with a black tee underneath was teamed with strappy sandals, a braided ponytail, earrings from Minerali and subtle makeup.

Taapsee upped the basic vibe of her white top- denim with the jacket, earrings by Esme, bunching up the braided ponytail and subtle makeup.

Thappad, a drama directed and co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar features Taapsee Pannu as Amrita who files for a divorce petition when her husband slaps her. It is scheduled for a release on 28 February 2020 and features an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Pravail Gulati, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul and Kumud Mishra.