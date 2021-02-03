Tara Sutaria, a bonafide fashionista that she is, her reckoning style moments always have us hooked. A signature style, Tara channels a minimal chicness and sublime charm in all of her appearances and can go from being all hot and happening to being traditional chic all in the blink of an eye. Not the one to jump aboard the trend bandwagon, Tara bundles up classics and vogues all in one perfectly curated fashion arsenal. She comes across as rooted, rational with feminine and dainty being her thriving vibes. Like the recent round of festivities saw Tara take the much loved trend of colour blocking to a whole new level of stunning. Tara flaunted a Manish Malhotra colour blocked ensemble from the designer's collection Ruhaaniyat featuring a vintage cut brick red kurta with antique zari izhar inspired moss green pants and an old fashioned handloom Banarasi purple drape. While colour-blocking in contemporary styles is tricky and experimental, ethnic ensembles have always seen ample colour blocking. With weddings assuming a low profile this season, Tara's style comes as a perfect mood to show off. The rich hues allow minimalism to take centre stage with addition of just statement accessories being an apt touch.

Tara who transitioned from being a child actor to a leading lady in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 is a trained singer and a dancer. Here's a closer look at her festive chic style. Tara Sutaria Celebrates her Birthday by Slipping Into an Orange Bikini While Enjoying the Bliss of the Maldives.

Tara Sutaria - Festive Chic

A Manish Malhotra colour blocked ensemble from the designer's collection Ruhaaniyat featured a vintage cut brick red kurta with antique zari izhar inspired moss green pants and an old fashioned handloom Banarasi purple drape. Juttis, jhumkis, a centre parted gajra adorned low bun and subtle makeup completed her look. All That Glitters in Gold, Feathers and Sequins Is Tara Sutaria!

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Tadap, a romantic action film to be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She will be essaying the role of Jayanti, opposite Ahaan Shetty, son of Sunil Shetty. The film is a remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

