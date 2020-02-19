All That Glitters in Gold, Feathers and Sequins Is Tara Sutaria!

Tara Sutaria in Falguni and Shane Peacock for Timex advertisement shoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic, minimal and sublime are the thriving virtues of Tara Sutaria's personal style. Not the one to jump aboard the bandwagon of trends, Tara has adopted a carefully curated style that has classics and vogue all neatly bundled into one. She finds her solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. Tara comes across as a rooted, rational and reckoning in her demeanor, which is well reflected in her feminine and dainty styles. As a brand ambassador for the luxury watch brand, Timex, Tara notched up the glamour quotient with glitter, gold, feathers, and sequins with a Falguni and Shane Peacock sultry mini dress. She rounded out the vibe with an equally stunning but minimal beauty game.

From being a VJ on Disney India channel to graduating as a Student Of The Year 2 as the Class of 2019, Tara's fashion arsenal is a melting pot of sartorial sensibilities. She is equally at ease and pulls off with aplomb, chic western ensembles, and ethnic ones. Flitting between these two vibes, she also experiments but retains herself in the midst of essentially classy style boundaries. Here is a closer look at Tara's sparkly moment. Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: This New Student of Bollywood Loves to Grab Your Eyeballs with her Stunning Style Statements.

Tara Sutaria - All That Glitters Is Gold and Feathers

It was a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble featuring a plunging neckline and a flow detailing at the back. She teamed the slinky dress with strappy sandals by Tresmode. Intense eyes, nude pink lips, wavy hair completed her look. Fashion Faceoff! Kriti Sanon vs Tara Sutaria, Who Looks Sizzling Hot in Manish Malhotra’s Nine-Yard?

Tara Sutaria will be seen in Tadap, a romantic action film to be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She will be essaying the role of Jayanti, opposite Ahaan Shetty, son of Sunil Shetty. The film is a remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100.