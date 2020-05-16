Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: A Look at His Eclectic, Dapper, Debonair but Dripping That Suave Masculine Appeal All Along Kinda Fashion Arsenal!

Vicky Kaushal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He came; he saw; he conquered and is here to stay! Vicky Kaushal had a fabulous all of 2018 and 2019 with his one-of-a-kind cinematic tidings. Vicky had us swooning over his performances in Raazi, Lust Stories Manmarziyaan and Uri. Vicky Kaushal not only enhanced his silver screen nuances as an exceptional actor with consistent back-to-back versatile roles and exhibited a profound understanding of the subtleties that click with the audiences. On the fashion front too, Vicky clinched a worthy spot in the Most Fashionable Men of Bollywood Club by understanding the subtleties that click with the fashion pundits and fans alike by tapping the sweet spot between comfort and vogues to the hilt. Additionally and importantly, Vicky has undertaken the ardent task of revamping men’s style quotient in the very men’s fashion-nascent tinsel town. He experiments with hues and prints and as a result, he has developed a risk appetite for all things snazzy. The dapper actor finds solace in the keen styling sensibilities of fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur. Together the duo has rung in and enthralled with a slew of styles that include florals, pastels, bespoke suits, classy ethnics and dapper casuals. Keeping his vanity at a bare minimum of a three-day-old stubble and spiffed up short hair, Vicky rounds out his vibe with wow!

Ahead we rounded out a brief fashion capsule of Vicky's tryst with slick, sleek and snazzy outfits. Here's a closer look. Vicky Kaushal Goes Into 'Thug Life' Mode As He Enters the Elite 'Omelette Flippers' Club.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Vicky channel a dapper ethnic vibe in a Tisa Studio ensemble featuring a powder blue bandi and kurta. Tan brown loafers, signature vanity sealed the deal.

Diwali 2019 fervour saw Vicky don a textured Shantanu and Nikhil navy sherwani with dainty embroidered detailing with Alberti Torresi shoes.

Hosting the Filmfare Awards 2020, Vicky suited up in a bespoke tux by Vastrslab with shoes by Escaro Royale and a brooch from Outhouse. Stubble and signature hair completed his look.

IIFA Rocks 2019 green carpet saw Vicky suit up in a bespoke midnight blue velvet tuxedo by Nauman Piiyarji with patent leather ombre blue lace-ups from Berleigh.

Getting his casual style on fleek with jacket and cargos from Six5SixStreet and black graphic printed tee from Almost Gods. Sneakers from Ferragamo, chain from H&M. Yellow tinted sunnies and signature vanity rounded out the look. Vicky Kaushal Gets a 'Quarantine Cut' and We Think It's Giving Us Enough 'Josh' To Get One Too!

An All2Defy white tee was layered with The Last Supper shacket from Almost Gods and teamed with cargos from Gas. Rad kicks from Onitsuka Tiger, sunnies from Police, stubble and spiffed up hair completed his look.

A Selected graphic tee was layered with a suit from Tisa Studio. Kicks from Addidas, Police sunnies and signature swag rounded out his look.

A basic vibe of a tee and black cargos was spiffed up with a Mod Wave Movement jacket with Puma kicks. Well-groomed hair and sunnies rounded out his look.

Vicky gave his basic vibe of an H&M gingham shirt and distressed denim a touch of couture with a jacket from Two Point Two Studio. Sunnies and spiffed up hair completed his look.

The monochrome monotony of a graphic white H&M tee and black denim vibe was perfectly broken by a puffed floral jacket by Sahil Aneja. Sneakers, sunnies and spiffed up hair completed his look. 'What an Utterly Butterly Honour!' Uri Star Vicky Kaushal Thanks Amul for 'Makhan Ka Josh' Topical Ad.

Amping up the fashion quotient, this millennial charms us from the word go! Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a brilliant fashion fabulosity for the future.